Steelers Linked to Former Ravens QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have many decisions to make at quarterback this offseason, one of them being their backup quarterback. And a name that has emerges to keep an eye on, is former Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens passer Joe Flacco.
Flacco has already spent time with two AFC North teams, starting his career with the Ravens and winning a Super Bowl, and then taking the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs in 2023. He's also spent time with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles throughout his career.
According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Steelers are one of three teams that could acquire Flacco's talents this offseason, filling a backup role for any of them.
"I’m told to keep an eye on the San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots as suitors for Flacco in the offseason, as all would look for a veteran backup," Pauline writes.
If the Steelers do decide to keep Justin Fields, which appears to be the expectation this offseason, they'll need a backup. Many believe that will be a veteran who can keep hopes alive if anything were to happen to Fields during the season. Much like the Steelers planned it in 2024 with Fields backing up Russell Wilson.
Flacco is 40 years old this offseason, but is still pulling off wins in his NFL career, including a 27-24 victory over Fields and the Steelers this past season. This past season, he had six starts and threw for 1,7161 yards and 12 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.
Pittsburgh has also been linked to names like Mason Rudolph, and are showing early interest in NFL Draft quarterbacks during All-Star games. But if Flacco ends up being the perfect fit, they'll bring a familiar face back to the AFC North for his third stint in the division.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!