Steelers Could Use Two-QB System
As if the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation couldn't become any more dramatized, the team may pull one more rabbit out of its hat by letting both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson play against the New York Jets in Week 7.
Just when it felt like Fields had locked up the starting job after leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record with a strong Week 6 performance versus the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero threw things for a loop by reporting that the team plans on handing Wilson first-team reps in practice as a precursor to his first start of the season on Sunday.
The news broke shortly before head coach Mike Tomlin's press conference commenced on Tuesday, briefly sending the NFL world into a frenzy. He did not outright confirm those reports or declare that Wilson would, in fact, get the nod over Fields, though he did say that he was considering making the move.
"I'll acknowledge that Russ proved his health last week, and we're looking hard at him this week" Tomlin said. "It is up for consideration."
Wilson fully participated in practice last week for the first time since Sept. 4, when he reaggravated a calf injury he initially sustained in training camp. He was named the starter entering the regular season, and it's clear that the Steelers value his experience and overall level of talent, so the fact that they are eager to get him back on the field doesn't come as a total shock.
More or less pushing Fields to the side is a bit baffling, however. Even if Pittsburgh does go forth with giving both quarterbacks a chance to prove themselves against the Jets, it feels as though they're prioritizing Wilson, which certainly comes as a gut punch to someone who's played as well as Fields has.
Tomlin added that the Steelers are looking for any way in which they can improve during the middle of the season, and that the decision to play Wilson is more so targeted at giving a gifted player a chance to play rather than taking Fields' opportunity away from him for poor performance.
"This is a competitive league, man," Tomlin said. "We're trying to position ourselves to be that team, and we've got a player with talent, who hadn't have an opportunity to play, so we're going to explore those things. Sometimes it doesn't have anything to do with what Justin has done or has not done. Justin has been an asset to us. Last week, for example, his ability to utilize his legs by design and by ad lib was a significant component of that game. He rushed for 50-plus yards and two touchdowns. … We're appreciative of that. We're appreciative of how he's taken care of the ball. But we're just looking at all of the people at our disposal. The same way we do at any position."
Pittsburgh wouldn't simply rotate Wilson and Fields, as the two-quarterback system would plausibly include designed packages for the latter while the former takes a lion's share of the snaps. Tomlin kept the door open for such a possibility, though it's likely a form of gamesmanship as he keeps his cards close to his chest.
While nothing has been finalized, the Steelers' decision to set up Wilson as the starter moving forward came out of left field and could quickly backfire. The team has proven themselves as a playoff contender with Fields at the helm, and it doesn't make a ton of sense to mess with a system that's humming right along at this stage in the season.
