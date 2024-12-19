Steelers Get Crazy Patrick Mahomes Update Before Matchup
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are most likely not going to avoid Patrick Mahomes during the team's Christmas Day showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Andy Reid confirmed that Mahomes will play and start in Week 16 against the Houston Texans.
Mahomes left late in the fourth quarter of the team's win over Cleveland and was in clear pain throughout the end of the showing. Afterward, the team left the door open for him to return as soon as possible, but were beginning to plan for Carson Wentz to take over.
That isn't going to happen as Mahomes continues to defy the impossible, returning just six days after the injury and being cleared to play. As long as no setbacks happen during the Chiefs game against Houston, it most likely means he'll suit up against the Steelers four days later when Kansas City comes to Pittsburgh on Christmas.
"Amazes me every time he does it," Reid said. "That guy, he's so mentally tough. It's just a mindset he has going into it. So where he was a few days ago, yeah, I'd probably say it was a long shot. But he's done well with it."
The Steelers have already claimed their playoff birth, but fighting for a higher playoff seed and the AFC North are still on the table. A win in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens would secure the division crown, but if everything turned out in their favor, they could actually still claim the top seed in the AFC as a whole.
They'd need Buffalo to lose two more games and Kansas City to los the rest of their games. Meanwhile, the Steelers would need to win out.
If they lose to the Ravens in Week 16, they'll need to win out or hope for another Ravens lose to claim the AFC North.
