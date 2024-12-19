Steelers Get Massive T.J. Watt Injury News
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to get some of the biggest news possible in Week 16 as they head to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. In a matchup that could decide the AFC North winner, handing the crown to Pittsburgh with a win, the Steelers are expected to have their biggest star.
Speaking on ESPN's Get Up! NFL insider Kimberly A. Martin reported that she believes Steelers' outside linebacker T.J. Watt will play against the Ravens despite suffering a low-ankle sprain in Week 15. Watt left late in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles, but after the game, said x-rays were negative.
"I checked in on this and the expectation I'm told is that he will be ready to go," Martin said. Yesterday was a light day. It was a walk through. He did not practice, but I'm told that he does feel better and he expect to play, so I'm optimistic about it."
Head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Week 16 press conference that he was also optimistic about Watt's availability against the Ravens. Then, during the team's second day of practice, he returned as a limited participant.
The Steelers will practice once more before releasing their final injury report, and then hold a walk through the day before the game. Watt could head into the weekend listed as questionable, with an opportunity to improve that status and be active just before game time.
