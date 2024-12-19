Steelers Pressed to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers showed their biggest weakness, and are caught in their biggest fear for the 2024 season. With just three regular season games left and an abismal offensive showing against the Philadelphia Eagles in their lastest game, the concerns about the passing game without George Pickens are higher than ever.
Right now, the Steelers don't have an answer. Pickens is not expected to play against the Baltimore Ravens, and could miss the remainder of the regular season due to his hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Mike Williams hasn't turned out to be an impact player like many hoped when they acquired him at the trade deadline, and Russell Wilson is drawing questions with the lack of success without Pickens.
One former Steelers executive and NFL general manager is pushing the team to consider a former All-Pro. Doug Whaley, speaking on 93.7 The Fan, urged the team to consider signing recently released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
"Why not?" Whaley said. "Here's the only reason I would say it. And it would be more for off the field than on the field. Meaning he gives you something on the field, but he could come in and get in George Pickens' ear and be like, 'Hey, listen, here's what, what's your goal? Here's how you need to go about it.'"
Beckham isn't the receiver he once was, but with a Super Bowl ring, two Second-Team All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl apperances, he does have the resume to say he's a reliable set of hands for a team that needs them.
At this point, the argument can be made for both sides. Beckham doesn't hold the value the Steelers desperately need to have an impact through the air without Pickens. But the Steelers could also use all the help they can get to try and lock up the AFC North and retain the three seed heading into the playoffs. Plus, if anything were to happen to Pickens in the postseason, they would certainly need more help.
There may not be a right answer here, but until Beckham is on a roster, or the Steelers announce their aren't signing anyone else this season, the conversation will continue about whether or not he should be an option.
