Steelers Cut Eight Players
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the process of trimming down their preseason roster to the final 53 players. There are several difficult decisions to make, with positions like wide receiver and cornerback still needing upgrades. Many believe the team will go shopping once the rest of the league makes their final roster decisions, which could impact the team's final 53-man roster. With just over a day remaining to finalize everything, the team took a step in the right direction by releasing eight players. The team announced the news via their X account and press release.
The Steelers cut players on both sides of the ball. On offense, they released linemen Tyler Beach and Devery Hamilton, wide receivers Jacob Copeland and T.J. Luther, and running back Daijun Edwards. On defense, the team release lineman Marquiss Spencer, linebacker Kyahva Tezino, and defensive back Kiondre Thomas.
As unfortunate as it is for the players, these are all expected moves from the Steelers. T.J. Luther was likely the most intriguing player of this bunch, but couldn't wrestle a roster spot away from players like Scotty Miller or Van Jefferson. He had a chance to make a highlight-reel play during his two preseason games, but failed to do so and missed his chance to impress the coaching staff. Similarly, Beach and Hamilton were both large players with imposing size, but weren't impact players on the line and are now the first victims of roster cuts.
Defensively, the three cuts were mostly there for camp competition. Spencer has bounced around after being a draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2021, but hasn't been able to establish himself as a lineup regular. Similarly, Thomas had stops with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers before joining the Steelers' camp. He was largely unnoticeable during the preseason and now finds himself searching for another opportunity.
