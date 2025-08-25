Steelers Cut Preseason Star, 11 Other Players
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to trim their 53-man roster, waiving their second round of cuts before the final team needs to be in order at the NFL deadline. The team announced 12 more players who have been let go from their roster.
In their second wave of releases, the Steelers cut: kicker Ben Sauls, linebackers Mark Robinson and Julius Welschof, defensive backs D'Shawn Jamison and Daryl Porter, defensive tackle Kyler Baugh, offensive linemen Steven Jones and Aiden Williams, running back Lew Nichols, tight end J.J. Galbreath, and wide receivers Max Hurleman and Lance McCutchen.
The most surprising name on the list is former NFL Draft pick Mark Robinson, who was believed to be in competition for seventh-round rookie Carson Bruener this offseason. Bruener remains on the roster for now, looking to be the fifth members of the linebacker room behind Payton Wilson, Patrick Queen, Cole Holcomb and Malik Harrison.
Max Hurleman is likely the most recognizable name after being a preseason star for the Steelers. The Notre Dame product signed as an undrafted rookie and contributed at running back, wide receiver and special teams, while also having experience as a defensive back.
Hurleman shined throughout training camp, and then caught a touchdown in the preseason opener. He didn't do much the final two exhibition games, and now becomes a candidate for the team's practice squad.
The Steelers had no intentions of keeping Ben Sauls this season but could've looked to trade him. Instead, they'll move on, allowing the Pitt graduate to find a new home in the NFL before Week 1.
Daryl Porter didn't have much of an opportunity to make the roster this season, but did impress in his short time with the team. The former West Virginia and Miami player originally signed as a UDFA with the Buffalo Bills. In his short stint with Pittsburgh, he turned some heads, getting the start in the second preseason game and earning some high praise from coaches.
The Steelers still need to cut 14 players before the final deadline on Tuesday, August 26 at 4 PM ET.
