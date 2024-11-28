Steelers Have Decision to Make With Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have tried their hand with both quarterbacks, and even both quarterbacks in the same game. They've found success in all three scenarios, but not consistent success. Not consistent enough.
There's no decision that has to be made today, but the Steelers are nearing a decision-making point. They'll get one more opportunity to utilize the Justin Fields package, and they took the mini bye week to try and figure out many things, hopefully this as well. If it's fixed, utilized correctly, and in the right moments, then you push that decision-making deadline back. If not, it's time for Pittsburgh to make a call.
For three plays, 17 yards and a win, the package worked. Life was good. The upside was there.
In four plays, 26 yards, an incompletion and a loss, everyone quickly remembered that a team with two quarterbacks, doesn't have one.
Right now, the Steelers are 1-1 with the two-quarterback system, but they can't go any deeper than 1-2. A loss to the Bengals and struggles utilizing their mobile quarterback would mean a decision has to be made - who's your QB. Pick one.
While it's almost 100% going to be Russell Wilson, you can never say never in the NFL, or in Pittsburgh. NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala, there's certainly a chance the Steelers can go back to Fields this season, and with a 4-2 record, why wouldn't that always be on the table.
"I think it's totally within the realm of possibility that Justin Fields goes back to being the Steelers' starter," Kinkhabwala said. "This Steelers offense has a lot of warts that have been kind of covered up the last few weeks because of Chris Boswell, their kicker, who is as money as they come. And because of this defense. But they have been absolutely horrific in the red zone. Russell Wilson is once again taking terrible, terrible, terrible sacks."
The Steelers have a decision to make now about how they're going to utilize their two-quarterback system. They then have a decision to make after seeing the results. Was the mini bye week enough to fix the problems and make it efficient? And depending on the answer, is it time to stop trying to be different, and give into the lesson many teams have learned before - there's not enough room for two starting quarterbacks.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!