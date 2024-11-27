Steelers Could Get Major Boost Before Divisional Showdown
After a disaster in the snow where the Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Cleveland Browns 24-19, the Steelers are looking forward to their divisional matchup against the Bengals.
Pittsburgh now has an opportunity to improve their divisional record and are hoping to return some of their injured players to do so. That group of players includes outisde linebacker Alex Highsmith, cornerback Cory Trice and defensive tackle Montravius Adams.
In his weekly press conference, Tomlin acknowledged the status of each of those player's healths and how it will change the team moving forward.
Highsmith suffered a low-ankle sprain in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders, while Trice has been on Injured Reserve since Week 4 because of a hamstring injury, and Adams has been on IR since Week 8 after suffering a knee injury.
He first addressed the status of Highsmith, who was injured during the Steelers' win against the Commanders.
"From a health standpoint, we got Alex Highsmith leaning on a return." Tomlin said. "We'll let his participation and the quality of that participation be our guide in terms of whether he gets back in or to what degree he gets back in. We got some other guys who are working their way back too."
Tomlin would then address the status of Trice and Adams jointly.
"We got some other guys who are working their way back to us like Cory Trice and Mont Adams." Tomlin said. "They may have an opportunity this week as well. Again, we will leave the door ajar for those guys. There is strength in numbers and obviously we need all the expertise that we can get as the road gets narrow and the competition gets thick as we move into December."
The Steelers have dealt with injury issues all season, ranging from issues effecting both their quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to issues with running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Trice has played in just three games this season, while Adams has been out since the Steelers win against the New York Jets.
