Steelers Offense Nearing Concerning Matt Canada Number
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has taken steps forward from where it sat with Matt Canada at the helm, though the unit has still struggled to set the tone early in games.
As noted by Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora, the Steelers have yet to notch a touchdown on their opening drive in any of Smith's 11 games with the team. The last time Pittsburgh accomplished that feat came during Week 16 of the 2023 campaign versus the Cincinnati Bengals on a George Pickens catch from Mason Rudolph while a pair of interims in play-caller Mike Sullivan and OC Eddie Faulkner ran the operation.
In Canada's case, he endured a stretch of 13 contests from Week 11 of the 2021 season to Week 5 in 2022 without crossing the goal line on the first possession. The Steelers officially let him go on Nov. 21, 2023, after extensive struggles under his watch, particularly over the final two seasons of his tenure amidst a lack of results and stability at the quarterback position.
Smith, who largely made a name for himself as the Tennessee Titans' OC in 2019 and 2020, joined Pittsburgh's staff following a three-year stint as the Atlanta Falcons' head coach from 2021 to 2023.
The Steelers' team stats have landed in a rather favorable place this season, ranking No. 18 in total yards (328.0) and No. 14 in points per game (22.9) in addition to averaging the highest time of possession (32:50).
While they have to yet to punch one into the end zone on their initial series, they've still found a way to score on six instances thanks to the excellence of Chris Boswell.
Pittsburgh has proved itself as one of the best teams in the AFC thus far with an 8-3 record, so it's hard to truly complain about a lack of opening touchdowns, but it could become something that harms down the line as the stakes rise.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!