Steelers Depth Chart Reveals Major WR Development
The Pittsburgh Steelers released their initial depth chart for the 2025 season on Tuesday morning, and it featured a notable development on the wide receiver front.
DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin II, as expected, were listed as the two starters at the position. Amidst an impressive showing at training camp thus far, however, Scotty Miller has usurped 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson and is now listed as a second-string receiver alongside Robert Woods.
Miller's garnered plenty of attention for his standout performance at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., as he's shown off his plus-speed while creating separation and looking explosive.
There were no guarantees that the 28-year-old, who signed a one-year deal this offseason, would secure a 53-man roster spot heading into camp. At this point in time, though, it would come as a major surprise if he weren't with the team when they descend upon MetLife Stadium for a Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.
Miller, who began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won Super Bowl LV with the franchise, agreed to a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in May 2024. He appeared in 13 games for the team last season and finished with five catches for 69 yards.
Wilson came into camp with an opportunity to make up lost ground after an injury-riddled rookie campaign, but he simply has struggled to stand out in a meaningful manner.
While he's had some big moments, such as a leaping catch over Joey Porter Jr., his route-running hasn't looked as crisp as it perhaps should be while also having yet to build much of a connection with Aaron Rodgers.
The Steelers are't going to give up on Wilson, who played just five snaps last season, but he hasn't lived up to the rather high expectations placed upon him coming out of Michigan.
