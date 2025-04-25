Steelers Got Exactly What They Wanted in NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the 2025 NFL Draft with a few holes, looking to fill as many as they can. After Day 1, they leave with one player in place, and a defense that left the first round pretty complete for the upcoming season.
The Steelers need a quarterback, could use a running back, and added wide receiver depth wouldn't hurt. But the offensive side of the ball is going to come. On Day 1, they spent their pick, the 21st in the draft, to finish their defense - and they got the player who already bleeds black and gold.
"He's got Steeler DNA," head coach Mike Tomlin described him.
With the 21st pick, the Steelers added Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound defender started his career at Michigan State and ended it with the Ducks. Along the way, he collected 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss, with 5 sacks and 11 TFLs coming in his final year at the college level.
Now, he joins Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton to become a three-headed monster in the middle of the Steelers defense. For now, Harmon becomes another versatile piece that replaces Larry Ogunjobi and can step in anywhere along the defensive front. In the future, he replaces Cam Heyward, who eventually will walk into the sunset and begin his wait for Canton, Ohio.
The pick was exactly what the Steelers needed. They could've taken a quarterback, but likely would've reached on Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart. Wide receivers are still on the board with names like Jayden Higgins heading into the second round. And the running back class is loaded. They don't need to rush that one.
What they did was finalize the side of the football they've always been concerned with. And while their success in resent years wasn't what they or anyone else wanted, they're going to continue to build around their defense and being physical. That's what they accomplished with Harmon.
Pittsburgh gave up 4.1 yards per rush last season, with 10 20-plus yard runs allowed and 14 rushing touchdowns. They needed help up front. They got it.
They also needed a youth movement for a group that had one young piece in Benton, but nothing else substantial. They got that.
The pick wasn't flashy and would never stand up to picking a quarterback in the first round. But it was what they needed to solidify their defense.
"We were on the clock. We got the player that we wanted," general manager Omar Khan said.
That they did. And it was the right one.
