Steelers Rookie May Have Fixed Defense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is searching for answers early in the season, and their latest test against the New England Patriots was a chance to get back on track. While struggles against the run and a susceptibility to big plays have defined the group through two weeks, injuries have been just as impactful, if not more so.
The impact of the team’s injuries was highlighted with the debut of Steelers rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon. The highly-touted first-round pick suffered an MCL sprain during the preseason that forced him out of the first two contests. He made his NFL debut against the Patriots, and it suddenly made sense why this defensive front was so pedestrian in his absence.
The first quarter alone provided enough examples to justify his first-round status. During the team’s first defensive series, the run defense suddenly looked alive and functioning. They limited the Patriots to just 15 rushing yards in the opening quarter, and it was clear that the defensive line was plugging gaps in a vastly better way than they did the first two weeks.
While Harmon’s impact was felt immediately, his help during the first series won’t show up on any stat sheet. During the team’s second defensive series, however , Harmon made his first of many contributions to the stat sheet. He made an impressive play in open space to tackle New England running back TreVeyon Henderson and followed that up with his first NFL sack the very next play to force the Patriots to punt.
What Harmon provided was pushback at the line of scrimmage. For the first time during the 2025 season, the Steelers were not pushed around and tossed aside at the point of contact.
That produced two huge consequences for the Steelers. The first was it allowed their middle linebackers a fraction more time and a few inches of space, but that was all they needed. Cole Holcomb’s forced fumble came as a result of the defensive line plugging gaps and occupying holes effectively. He wasn’t sucked into the mud of a defensive line being bullied, and it paid off immediately with the Steelers suddenly becoming a turnover-heavy defense.
The second result was that it freed up T.J. Watt at the perfect time The superstar edge rusher came under intense scrutiny for going without a sack in six games. He ripped the band-aid off, so to speak, picking up his first two sacks of the year. The way that Harmon, Cam Heyward, and Yahya Black held their own forced the Patriots offensive line to respect their pass rush pressure, and they couldn't double and triple team Watt as much as they wanted. The Pats then found out how dangerous a risk that is as the NFL's premier pass-rusher got home several times and is now unleashed on the league.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!