Steelers Opponent Hints at Starting QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting on a number of position battles to play out within their own roster this summer, but they'll also find out about a few key pieces to their opponent's season as well.
One of the top position battles they'll be paying attention to this season is in Las Vegas as the Raiders let Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew compete for the starting quarterback job. O'Connell finished the season as the starter in Vegas last season, while Minshew signed with the team in free agency after starting last season for the Indianapolis Colts.
There's still plenty of competition left, but Raiders wide receiver Davantae Adams gave some insight as to who's winning. Joining Fox Sports 1's 'Speak', Adams said O'Connell holds the upper hand heading into training camp.
"I think right now, if I had to say, I think Aidan has the job because obviously he was here before, and that's the way that it was," Adams said. "He was running with the 1s more. Until Gardner comes in and takes the job away from him, I think it's Aidan's job right now. He's doing what he's got to do to hold onto it."
O'Connell started 10 games last season as a rookie fourth-round pick. He went 5-5, throwing for 2,218 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also throwing seven interceptions.
Minshew, 28, started 13 games for the Colts last season after replacing Anthony Richardson, who suffered a season-ending injury. He went 7-6 as the QB1, nearly leading Indianapolis to the postseason. He threw for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
"I want whoever is going to look the best when it's live bullets," Adams said on who he'd like to start. "So at the end of the day, I don't have a preference other than I want somebody that's confident and ready to go when it's time to do it. So, whoever that is, that's who I want throwing the ball."
The Steelers head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in Week 6. No matter who starts, it likely gives them enough time to gather tape for their matchup.
