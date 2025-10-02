All Steelers

Steelers' DeShon Elliott Blasts NFL After Uniform Fine

This Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back wasn't too thrilled that he was fined for a uniform violation he allegedly committed in Week 4.

Jack Markowski

Sep 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott (25) celebrates with teammates after an interception against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In his return to the field against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 following a knee injury he suffered in the season opener against the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott was fined $5,797 for a uniform violation, and it's safe to say he wasn't exactly thrilled with the NFL's decision.

Elliott's Violation

Elliott took to his Instagram story and posted a picture of the notice sent to him by the league, which stated that he wore an "unapproved black towel" as Pittsburgh defeated the Vikings by a score of 24-21 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Per Rule 5, Section 4, Article 6 Item(5) of the 2025 NFL Rulebook, towels are allowed on the playing field only if they are licensed and approved by the league. Furthermore, they aren't allowed to have any personal messages, logos, names, symbols or illustrations.

"Towels, provided they are white only, licensed towels approved by the League office for use on the playing field," the rulebook reads. "Players are prohibited from adding personal messages, logos, names, symbols, or illustrations. A player may wear no more than one towel. Players are prohibited from discarding on the playing field any loose towels or other materials used for wiping hands and the football. Streamers or ribbons, regardless of length, hanging from any part of the uniform are prohibited."

Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott
Elliott's Reaction

Accompanying the picture he posted on his Instagram story was a caption from Elliott that read, "Count your [expletive] days ... Yall worried about the wrong things. Let's fix things that actually mean something." He also tagged the NFL and NFL Players Association's official accounts.

DeShon Elliott reacts on IG
Elliott will be allowed to appeal the league's decision if he so chooses, and a hearing would then be scheduled if he were to go forward with the process.

If he does not choose to appeal, the amount of the fine would be taken from his next game check. If he were to appeal and win his case, than Elliott would not have any money taken from his check by the NFL.

The 28-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Steelers worth $12.5 million this past offseason. He was second on the team in tackles last season with 108 and came away with an interception to go alongside a forced fumble and six tackles against the Vikings last week.

