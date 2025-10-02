Steelers Done With Pat Freiermuth?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have four tight ends they feel confident in, but two of them were expected to top the list of playing time and contribution on offense this season. One of those two has found himself on the outside looking in with less and less playing time taking over his year.
Pat Freiermuth signed a four-year deal worth over $48 million last season, cementing him as the tight end of the Pittsburgh Steelers for years to come. The former second-round pick has grown into a key contributor on offense throughout his first four seasons, and with Aaron Rodgers coming to town, the expectations for the 26-year-old were sky high.
Jonnu Smith Trade
The trade for Jonnu Smith changed things, but it wasn't expected to be by much. The Steelers added Smith from the Miami Dolphins at the same time they landed Jalen Ramsey. The move was expected to just give them two starter-quality tight ends this season, allowing them to utilize their tight end room to the fullest.
Freiermuth was still viewed as the starter, with Smith being a 1B behind him. And at worst, the two would operate in a way where the Steelers had multiple tight ends on the field throughout the game, allowing both players to make impacts.
Not Happening
That hasn't happened. Instead, Freiermuth has found himself being out-snapped by Smith and Darnell Washington, and has even taken some sort of backseat to Connor Heyward in recent weeks.
It's not because Freiermuth is a bad player. Chances are, he's a starter on almost all teams in the NFL. But it's because the team is finding pretty quickly that they don't have a place for him. Smith is their starting tight end and go-to receiving option. Washington is their big-bodied tight end who can block and Heyward is their utility piece.
Freiermuth is competing with Smith but unable to win, and it brings up some serious questions about his future with the team.
What's Happening?
So, what's going to happen with Freiermuth? Is the Steelers former TE1 headed for a new team? Are they just pushing it out with Smith this season and then keeping Freiermuth for the long-term answer? Or is this an overreaction and the Steelers are going to find a way to utilize him moving forward?
One of these answers need to come soon, because paying a good player $12 million to ride the bench makes little sense. Freiermuth is capable of contributing in a big way, his seven touchdowns last season say so. But there needs to be some plan on how that happens, and right now, there doesn't seem to be.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!