Steelers Get Major Boost on Defense
The Pittsburgh Steelers got some encouraging news regarding the status of one of their injured defensive starters heading into a Week 4 game at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings.
Safety DeShon Elliott, who has not played since the Week 1 opener against the New York Jets, was listed as a full participant on the final injury report of the week and does not have a game designation vs. Minnesota, meaning he's set to make his return to the field for the Steelers.
Elliott was listed as a limited participant on each of the first two reports this week while continuing to work his way back from an MCL sprain, but he evidently saw some improvement as the week went along.
The 28-year-old logged just 26 defensive snaps against the Jets before going down with his injury, and though he avoided a trip to the reserve/injured list, he did not play or practice in either of the past two weeks.
It's unknown what Elliott's workload will look like vs. the Vikings, but just having him back on the field in any sort of capacity or role should provide a major boost for a defense that's fallen short of its lofty expectations thus far.
He joined the Steelers as a free agent ahead of the 2024 campaign on a two-year contract worth $6 million after spending the first five seasons of his career between the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions.
Elliott quickly emerged as a difference-maker for Pittsburgh, finishing second on the team in tackles behind Patrick Queen last season with 108 to go alongside three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and an interception.
He was rewarded with a two-year extension worth $12.5 million this past offseason that will keep him in the organization through the 2027 season.
Juan Thornhill and Chuck Clark shouldered the safety duties in Elliott's absence during Weeks 1 and 2, but recent signee Jabrill Peppers logged 43 defensive snaps vs. the New England Patriots in Week 3 and impressed while recording six tackles and a fumble recovery.
