Steelers Not Ready to Trust Roman Wilson
In theory, Calvin Austin III's shoulder injury should free up more reps for second-year Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson. In actuality, however, the team's veteran depth options may get more looks for the time being.
While appearing on 93.7 The Fan, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo stated that while he expects Wilson to earn some opportunities to prove himself amidst Austin's pending absence, Pittsburgh still isn't entirely sure how to deploy him and thus may depend more heavily on Ben Skowronek and Scotty Miller.
"I think Roman's gonna get a shot, but I still think they're learning about him and what his game is and how he can help the football team," Fittipaldo said, per Steelers Depot's Joe Clark. "Ben Skowronek, they know they can utilize him. Scotty Miller is the guy who can play every position. So there's a lot of trust in Scotty Miller. I just think Steelers coaches are looking around and saying, 'OK, we know we have a talent here in Roman Wilson. How can we best utilize him?' I don't think they've figured that out yet.
"It's gonna be by committee, but I have a feeling it's gonna be more Skowronek and Miller than Wilson."
Following a lost rookie campaign in which he logged just five snaps after being taken in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Wilson bounced back with a strong showing this past preseason that saw him finish with four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Though Wilson (44) has outsnapped both Skowronek and Miller (35 each) on offense so far this year, the former has recorded just a single catch for seven yards.
It's clear Wilson has talent and may eventually contribute in a meaningful manner for the Steelers, but there's still some reservations about his readiness at the current moment.
The 24-year-old played in the slot at the end of his collegiate career at Michigan and thus would seem to profile as a natural replacement for Austin, but it was Miller and Skowronek who filled in there once he sustained his injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 rather than Wilson.
It's possible that the Steelers may elevate Isaiah Hodgins from their practice squad or even look for outside help while Austin is on the mend, which in turn would lessen Wilson's chances of making an impact even further.
Though there was some hype surrounding him coming into the season, Wilson has yet to truly ingratiate himself within Pittsburgh's offense.
