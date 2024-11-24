Steelers Star Rips Bills QB Josh Allen
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott has been on the speaking end of some controversial takes over the last few weeks, and he had another emerge following his appearance on a former teammate's podcast.
Overlooked in a line of calling the Miami Dolphins "soft," and jokingly trying to recruit Marlon Humphrey to the Steelers, was Elliott sharing his thoughts on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
"Going for that third MVP, I mean behind Pat Mahomes, has to be him [Lamar Jackson]," Elliott said on the 'Punchline Podcast.' "Technically, I mean, nobody else is really doing it like him really. You can say Josh Allen here and there, but he’s a turnover magnet. I’m going to keep it a bean at all times."
Elliott got a full season playing against Allen as he spent the 2023 season with the Dolphins. Miami lost both showings, with Allen throwing four touchdowns in the first one and two touchdowns and two interceptions in the second one. Elliott was one of those interceptions, while also recording 10 tackles in the second matchup.
The Steelers and Bill could meet again this postseason as they currently sit as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs. Last year, Pittsburgh fell to Buffalo on the road in the postseason, but would bring a new band a players with them this time around.
With Russell Wilson at quarterback and Elliott being one of many players juicing up the defense, it wouldn't be the same showdown it was last year that ended Pittsburgh's season.
Elliott has become a star rather quickly in Pittsburgh, and made it known to Humphrey that he wants to retire with the Steelers. The team and their fans would welcome that with open arms as the 27-year-old continues to play at a superstar level next to Minkah Fitzpatrick.
