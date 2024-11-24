NFL Fines Steelers Star
While the Pittsburgh Steelers are still ruminating over a 24-19 upset loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, the NFL added insult to injury for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick by tagging him with a $11,255 fine stemming from a Week 11 win against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Steelers star was flagged for a late hit, which was characterized as an unsportsmanlike conduct infraction, on Baltimore offensive lineman Patrick Mekari just before the first half concluded.
Tight end Isaiah Likely fumbled on the play, which was both forced and subsequently recovered by linebacker Patrick Queen at the Ravens' 19-yard line. Fitzpatrick then came in and shoved Mekari, who had jumped on top of Queen after the ball was blown dead.
Mekari received a matching penalty for his role in the skirmish, which offset Fitzpatrick's flag and allowed Pittsburgh to retain possession at the initial spot of the turnover, though he was not fined by the league.
Fitzpatrick endured a similar situation earlier in the year during a Week 4 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. On a 2nd-and-10 with 1:32 remaining in the third quarter, he collided with rookie wide receiver Adonai Mitchell as both players pursued a pass from quarterback Joe Flacco that fell incomplete.
The officials called Fitzpatrick for unnecessary roughness on the play, however, claiming that Mitchell was defenseless. Indianapolis, who was up 17-10 at the time, proceeded to score a touchdown on the drive and later take home a 27-24 win.
The NFL admitted that his actions shouldn't have drawn a flag and thus didn't issue a fine, but the on-field damage had already been done.
Fitzpatrick has been under some scrutiny for a perceived lack of splash plays throughout the season, but the four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro has still made an impact with 61 total tackles and a forced fumble while starting all 11 games for the Steelers.
