Steelers Projected to Land Russell Wilson Replacement
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two starting-caliber quarterbacks this season, but with both being free agents next year, the future of the position is still unknown. While re-signing either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields isn't off the table, one NFL Draft expert believes Pittsburgh goes in a different direction.
ESPN's Matt Miller sees the Steelers getting close to that 32nd pick this season, but not close enough. Then, with the 28th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they decide to go a different direction at quarterback, bringing in Alabama star Jalen Milroe with their first-round pick.
"The Steelers' future at quarterback is a big question heading into the offseason, as both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to be free agents. Either could return, but the Steelers might be searching for a more long-term option. Milroe has a combination of Wilson's arm strength and pocket mobility and Fields' rushing ability. He's still a bit raw as a prospect, but he has thrown 15 touchdown passes and rushed for 17 more scores this season. Milroe just needs to improve his touch as a passer, but scouts I've talked to have said he has the most upside of any draft-eligible quarterback in the class. And should the Steelers re-sign Wilson, Milroe could sit, learn and develop further," Miller writes.
The Steelers used a first-round pick on Kenny Pickett after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, but after two years, decided to bring in Wilson. Once Pickett didn't like the idea, they traded him to Philadelphia and acquired Fields.
If Wilson does return, the Steelers can still prepare for the future with a name like Milroe. A young passer with plenty of potential and coming out of Alabama, Pittsburgh would be adding another winner, and not have to rush him into the starting lineup.
Much like they wanted to do with Pickett and Wilson, they could do with Milroe and Wilson. That is, if they don't want to add to other parts of their team first.
