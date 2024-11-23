Hall of Famer Sends Message to Steelers' T.J Watt
Comments that Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt made after he lost out on the Defensive Player of the Year award to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett last season made the rounds ahead of the two teams' Thursday Night Football matchup this week.
Watt, who finished with 19 sacks as opposed to Garrett's 14 in 2023, sent out a tweet that read, "Nothing I'm not used to," after the Browns star was officially granted DPOY honors over him at the NFL Honors ceremony back in February.
Garrett sounded off about the entire debacle leading up to their first meeting this season, stating that Watt should apologize to him and that he doesn't understand why he would be perturbed over what happened.
Former tight end and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe struck a similar chord on his Nightcap podcast with fellow NFL alum Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, explaining that Watt shouldn't adopt a "woe is me" attitude given that plenty of deserving players have gotten the short end of the stick in the past.
"If you play this game long enough T.J., you're gonna get robbed," Sharpe said. "Everybody has been robbed. Somebody didn't get an opportunity to go to the Pro Bowl that feels they should've been to the Pro Bowl. Somebody felt they should've been an All-Pro, they didn't get to go. Somebody feels they should've won an MVP, an Offensive Player of the Year, a Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, or something. If you play this game long enough, and you're a good player, [it's going to happen]."
In Cleveland's 24-19 upset victory over Pittsburgh, Garrett recorded three sacks to Watt's zero while proclaiming that he's the best defender in the league during a postgame interview.
Both players figure to remain entrenched in the DPOY race yet again this season, and with another battle between the Steelers and Browns on the docket in Week 14, this rivalry won't die down anytime soon.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!