Steelers Star Nearly Ended Up With Patriots
PITTSBURGH -- Cam Heyward has been a stalwart of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense since joining the team in the 2011 NFL Draft. Although most people can only see him in the black and gold, the Steelers were not the only team looking to pick him up with the 31st pick in that draft.
According to former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots were quite interested in trading up from their 33rd pick position into the 31st pick in order to land the defensive phenom out of Ohio State.
“Hey Cam, I think back to 2011, man we almost had you in the first pick of the second round and you went 31 and we couldn’t trade up to get you and what a career you’ve had,” Belichick said. “You’ve had a tremendous career.”
With their pick, the Patriots selected Ras-l Dowling, who would start twice and play in 9 total games over two years for the Patriots at the defensive back position.
Heyward on the other hand, has had a tremendous career. Heyward has logged 3 First Team All-Pro selections, one Second Team All-Pro selection, one Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award and 6 pro bowl appearances.
Heyward signed a three year, $45 million extension with the Steelers on September 3, keeping the 35 year old with the Steelers for 3 more years.
The Patriots were not completely at a disadvantage on their defensive line despite missing out on Heyward. In the 2012 draft, Beliichick and the Patriots selected Chandler Jones, who would log 211 tackles and 36 sacks in four years with the Patriots from 2012-2015.
Now that Heyward looks like a possible Hall of Famer, Steelers fans should take solace in the fact that he ended up in the black and gold as opposed to the red, white and blue.
