Steelers Have Different Tone After Browns Loss
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped their third game of the season in a snowy battle with the Cleveland Browns, making their third baffling loss of the season happen on national television.
According to WPXI's Shelby Cassesse, the difference in emotions between this loss to the Browns and their loss to the Dallas Cowboys was quite stark. In her appearance on the Black and Gold experience post-game show, she broke down the contrast,
"I remember it being just a lot of exhausted guys and there was a lot of quiet players in there, a lot of hanging heads, and this locker room couldn't have been more different", Cassesse said. "I stood in the tunnel as all of the Steelers walked from the field to the locker room and quite honestly, they were livid. There were a lot of words that I clearly can't say on TV. Just a lot of anger after this loss to be honest with you"
The Steelers have the best record against teams who have winning records this year, yet have continued to struggle against opponents on the lower end of the league. With all three losses coming to teams currently in the bottom ten, the Steelers have been one of the most confounding teams in the league. They had little issue against the Commanders yet have struggled against the Raiders.
"When we walked into the locker room there were a lot of emotions that were similar across both sides of the ball", Cassesse said. "This defense obviously prides itself on making the big play in the big moment. They just didn't do that tonight. They know that. They said that and they feel like that's what ultimately this game came down to".
It makes sense why the team would be more upset about this loss, as the divisional games always mean more and the game was certainly winnable for the Steelers. No moment comes bigger in the regular season than a divisional matchup on primetime, and the Steelers were unable to deliver.
