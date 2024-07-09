Steelers Replacement Options for Cam Sutton
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to replace Cam Sutton for the first half of the 2024 season after the NFL announced they have suspended the veteran cornerback for eight games for violating the league's code of conduct policy.
The suspension was expected, as the Steelers were preparing to be without Sutton for at least some period of time this season. However, they likely didn't expect it to be half of the year, leaving them without a starting slot cornerback until their Bye Week.
So, where do they go now? The Steelers have options in-house that they'll likely give some opportunity to, but if no one proves worthy of starting for eight games, they'll look outside the organization. The free agency market remains stocked with veterans, including some familiar faces, and Pittsburgh could make a move for one.
While Patrick Peterson remains the most likely suitor for the Steelers, they have other names they're familiar with. Chandon Sullivan remains a free agent, along with another name they used to keep in the locker room. If they're thinking of more upside and longer potential, there's a sleeper - who used to be their starter - who could fit the role well.
Meanwhile, the Steelers are being tossed trade hypotheticals and one of their rival quarterbacks are talking about them. Joe Burrow is making promises he may not be able to keep without some issues. He's also praising T.J. Watt and showing exactly why the Steelers superstar is overlooked.
Sometimes, you need an opponent's perspective to show the NFL how good one of your best players are - and remind everyone they're more than just stats.
