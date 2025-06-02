Steelers, Dolphins Trade Rumors Take Interesting Turn
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins were reportedly having preliminary conversations about a potential trade for tight end Jonnu Smith. First reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers were the team making phone calls, and with more reports claiming they were calling other teams for other players, the dots seemed to connect.
However, not everything appears to be accurate. According to Steelers insider and Pat McAfee Show coorospondent Mark Kaboly, the Steelers aren't interested in adding Smith this offseason as they look for an additional playmaker on offense.
"They are not interested in him," Kaboly said while joining 93.7 The Fan.
Smith, 29, has a connection to Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, as the two spent time together in Tennessee with the Titans. Now in Pittsburgh, Smith has brought several familiar faces like Cordarrelle Patterson and Scotty Miller, and had tight end MyCole Pruitt on the roster last season.
Once the trade rumors started, it became known that Smith was seeking a larger contract and did want to remain in Miami. With Pittsburgh signing Pat Freiermuth to an extension last offseason, and having Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward and Donald Parham on the roster, the stars didn't seem to align for another tight end.
The Steelers are still expected to be in the market for an offensive weapon, and could look at a tight end as they discuss all options. Chances are, though, that they are leaning wide receiver over tight end as they look to replace George Pickens.
Names like Kyle Pitts out of the Atlanta Falcons and Trey Palmer from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been floated around, and the Steelers could be inclined to move quickly for a trade. But at the same time, with one week of OTAs and then minicamp just about here, the team doesn't need to be in a big rush to add to their roster for training camp.
