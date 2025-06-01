George Pickens Reveals Truth About Steelers Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from George Pickens this offseason, ending a three year run with the former second-round pick. When the wide receiver was intially traded, it was believed that Pittsburgh was the ones who made the move, looking to move on from Pickens before the final year of his deal. Now, things appear to be different.
Pickens was caught in a social media argument with a Steelers fan account and shared telling information about the trade. The account Brandon James Wallace shared a post showing actions on the field from Pickens from his time with the Steelers and Georgia. Pickens then responded, letting it be known Pittsburgh let another good player leave.
"Lmao, I play for the Cowboys. Now stop reminiscing, bro," Pickens said. "And trying to justify the trade, y’all just lost another good player to fake reports like this one."
After a fan replied telling the wide receiver that he was the problem in the relationship with the Steelers, Pickens replied saying that he forced himself out of Pittsburgh in a trade.
"I forced buddy. They were gladly keeping me … have a nice day and a blessed one my guy," Pickens said.
The Steelers traded Pickens to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 third round NFL Draft pick. It ended a series of events both on and off the field where Pickens was the subject of negative headlines.
But Pickens feels as if the Steelers messed up by actually letting him leave. He also claims that maybe the Steelers weren't lying when they said throughout the offseason that they wanted to keep him, and instead, the 24 year old wide receiver was actually the one who wanted to leave the organization.
Either way, both sides appear to be moving on.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!