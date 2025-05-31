New Aaron Rodgers Update Leaves Steelers Uncertain
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for Aaron Rodgers and expect him to eventually sign with them. But the team is in the midst of Organized Team Activities and then will head into Minicamp. And right now, they have no true idea if Rodgers is going to actually sign.
The team continues to hint that Rodgers is going to end up in Pittsburgh. There's confidence that they are his best choice and that the two sides have some foundation laid that will eventually lead him to the Steelers. But according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, nothing is set in stone.
"I have been told that he has not affirmatively told the Steelers that he’s coming," Pelissero said. "... There’s all these signs that he’s coming but he has not affirmatively said ‘Hey, June 9 book me the ticket. I’m coming in and I’m going to join this team.’ That has not happened as of this point."
The Steelers have Mason Rudolph as their backup plan, and so far, the veteran quarterback has looked comfortable handling the role of the starter. He has experience in Pittsburgh and the last time he was on the roster, helped lead them to the playoffs in a late regular season push.
Well, if Rodgers isn't showing up, they'll need to turn to him again.
No one knows for certain what's happening with Rodgers. He's been seen on multiple podcasts recently, and even hinted at the Steelers during a live event when asked about other teams from the crowd.
But the Steelers have known this whole time that if something drastic changed, they wouldn't be surprised. Right now, they're focused on those in house, which doesn't include Rodgers. It may never include Rodgers at this point.
If it does, no one truly knows when.
