Steelers Get Big Update on Dolphins Trade Target
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were recently in the news as they had purportedly made offers to the Miami Dolphins in order to land the Dolphins dynamic tight end in Jonnu Smith.
Despite the Steelers having what has been considered a top option in Pat Freiermuth for the past couple seasons, it seemed as if they were trying to land another weapon in the tight end room. The room currently boasts Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward, who mostly has taken snaps as a member of special teams.
Now, it seems like Smith has no interest in a possible move to Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith does not want to leave Miami for the Steelers. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport spoke about how Smith fits into the current scheme with the Dolphins and how it would not be advantageous for them to move him.
"Jonnu Smith is actually a part of what the Dolphins wanna do," Rapoport said. "Feels to me like he wants more money and would like to stay. I know he wants a lot. We'll see what they end up doing."
Neither team seems likely to be on the upswing for the coming season, with neither team having an ideal outlook at the quarterback position for the coming year. The move in either direction would likely not have impacted either team much, but now they remain as they were beforehand.
With the quality of play that the Steelers have had at tight end, a move for Jonnu Smith was unlikely to make sense unless it meant moving one of their current tight ends to Miami in return. Now, both teams will likely go into the season with the tight end rooms they intended to use.
