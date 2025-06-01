Former Steelers RB Released by CFL Team
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels is back on the open market after a short stint with the Canadian Football League team the Ottawa Redblacks. The team has released the running back following their preseason, putting the 28-year-old runner out there for other teams.
Samuels was the Steelers fifth-round pick out of North Carolina State during the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Pittsburgh before not making the roster in 2021. During his time with the Steelers, he played in 42 games with eight starts and rushed for 459 yards and a touchdown, while catching 82 passes for 550 yards and four touchdowns.
Samuels was released prior to the 2021 season and signed with the Houston Texans. He played three games for the Texans, rushing rushing five times for nine yards and catching three passes for 14 yards.
He hasn't played in an NFL game since being released by Houston. He did spend some time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in 2022.
Now, after being released by the Redblacks, Samuels is free to extend his playing days to other leagues as he tries to make his way back into the NFL. He could sign with a UFL team if he receives an offer, hoping to impress in the spring and earn a training camp tryout in the NFL.
The do-it-all- running back has experience as a running back and even played tight end in college. As he looks for a new football home, he'll likely bank on both abilities to try and land a roster spot in some league this season.
