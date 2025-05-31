Steelers Rookie Drawing Comparisons to Super Bowl Champion
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working through Organized Team Activities, getting their second look at the rookie class and the first look alongside the rest of the veterans. The team is looking for a quarterback to stand out as they wait for Aaron Rodgers, and while Mason Rudolph is the one holding the starting job, it's a rookie that's drawing big time comparisons.
Rookie Will Howard has the support of many and is certainly an interesting name moving forward for the Steelers. While chances are he won't start as a rookie, the team won't rule out Howard developing into the next fracnhise quarterback of the team.
James Palmer of Bleacher Report believes the upside is massive. Speaking on "NFL Insider Notebook," Palmer drew a comparison with Howard, saying he's got a look of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.
"Will Howard has some traits that some people really, really liked in this draft," Palmer said. "Big, strong, athletic guy. There was one comment that I thought was interesting. Somebody compared him, when I was talking in the draft process, to Jalen Hurts. Just kind of in terms of the physicality and the size he can run with. I think Hurts is a better athlete out in space, but I just thought that was interesting that somebody brought that up."
The Steelers will hope Howard turns into Hurts moving forward. The team won't view him as a real candidate to start this season, and look at next year's NFL Draft class as their best shot for a long-term quarterback starter. But Howard has a shot to develop into competition.
If he reaches the heights Palmer sees in his game, and could prove to be a valuable option for Pittsburgh next season, the Steelers would love to have two starter-worthy players at the position.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!