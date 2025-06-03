Steelers TE Suffers Torn Achilles, Out for Season
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are just getting into team activities once again, finishing up their final week of OTAs before mandatory minicamp. But they'll now be without one of their newest members as tight end Donald Parham has torn his Achilles tendon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Parham was the Steelers' first free agent signing this offseason. The 27-year-old spent last season on the Denver Broncos practice squad. Undrafted rookie out of Stetson, Parham signed with the Detroit Lions in 2019, eventually joining the Washington Commanders that same season. In 2020, he played in the XFL as a member of the Arlington Renegades, before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers that summer.
Parham was set to be the Steelers' replacement for MyCole Pruitt, who they did not re-sign during free agency. He was heading into training camp competing with Connor Heyward and Darnell Washington for a spot on the roster and playing time within Pittsburgh's offense.
Now, the team will expect to be without Parham this season. Recent reports claim they were looking for an outside playmaker to add to their receiving game, bringing in former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis and calling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about wide receiver Trey Palmer. They have also reportedly called the Miami Dolphins about tight end Jonnu Smith.
With Parham out for the year, Smith trade rumors may begin to heat up, as Pittsburgh looks for a tight end replacement.
