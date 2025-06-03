Steelers Back in Running for Dolphins Playmaker
The Pittsburgh Steelers, as it turns out, still have a chance of acquiring Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the two teams restarted trade talks surrounding the Pro Bowl tight end on Tuesday, and the possibility of a deal eventually being consummated remains alive for the time being.
Schefter reported earlier in the day that Pittsburgh was unlikely to land Smith, who is seeking a new contract, and that the organization was getting ready to host wide receiver Gabe Davis for a visit this Thursday.
Smith's preference is to remain in his home state of Florida with the Dolphins, though he was not with the team for OTAs and there hasn't appeared to be a ton of momentum towards an extension thus far.
The Steelers' interest in Smith, who finished 2024 with 884 yards and eight touchdowns on 88 catches, first became public knowledge late last week as the team looks for a skill position upgrade after trading George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7.
The 29-year-old is plenty familiar with Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, as the latter was both the former's tight ends coach and OC at different points throughout their time together with the Tennessee Titans from 2017 to 2020.
The pair later reunited in Arthur Smith's last year as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2023.
