Steelers CB Injured vs. Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with another injury on the defensive side of the ball as cornerback Donte Jackson (back) departed the team's game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon and is questionable to return.
Jackson remained down on the field after the conclusion of a play in the third quarter. He got up and walked to Pittsburgh's sideline under his own power alongside team trainers, though he's in jeopardy of missing the remainder of the contest.
James Pierre was inserted into the game in Jackson's place. With Cory Trice Jr. inactive in his first contest back from the reserve/injured list, the Steelers' cornerback room is a bit thin at the moment.
Jackson has performed admirably since joining Pittsburgh via a trade from the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver Diontae Johnson in the offseason. The 29-year-old, who will become a free agent after the season concludes, leads the Steelers with five interceptions, which also ties him for the third-most in the league.
The Panthers chose Jackson in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU. In parts of six seasons with Carolina, he posted 303 total tackles and 14 picks across 80 games.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!