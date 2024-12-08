Steelers 2025 Starting QB Already on Roster
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 starting quarterback is already on the roster, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Despite plenty of season left and a playoff race in their minds, the NFL insider says the team is already aware of who their quarterback next season is "likely" going to be.
"While 2025 is a long way away and plenty of things can happen, sources say Pittsburgh's starting QB for next season is likely already on the roster. Russell Wilson has gone a long way toward putting himself in position for that role with his performance since taking over the starting job for the AFC North-leading Steelers," Rapoport writes.
The insider did not name a signing price for Wilson, who is currently operating on a one-year deal in Pittsburgh. That being said, it's been floated around that he could receive a deal around what Baker Mayfiled signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning $100,000 over three years. At 36-years-old, that would mean Wilson finishes his next contract at 39.
Wilson is 5-1 as the Steelers starting quarterback and has turned the offense into a dominant force over the last six weeks. Despite falling to the Cleveland Browns, Wilson has given Pittsburgh exactly what they needed in each win, including doing just enough against the Baltimore Ravens to set up six field goals and a victory.
Pittsburgh has also been reported to want both Wilson and Justin Fields back on the roster in 2025, but with Fields going 4-2 as a starter, it's unlikely he does not get an opportunity to start elsewhere next season.
Pittsburgh will remain focused on 2024 and hold true to their tradition of not negotiating in-season with players. But on their offseason to do list, Wilson may be below just T.J. Watt, and will likely be a high priority for Pittsburgh in the spring.
