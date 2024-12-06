Steelers WR George Pickens Questionable for Browns Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their injury report for Friday's practice before they match up with the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 14.
The Steelers had an almost completely clean bill of health, as everyone on the roster was a full participant besides wide receiver George Pickens, who popped up with a hamstring injury and is questionable for Sunday's contest.
The 23-year-old was not listed on the report on either Wednesday or Thursday. He got into a bit of a back-and-forth with Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome II on Friday after the two previously fought at the end of Week 12, though Pickens is no longer a lock to be active for their next meeting.
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle) practiced in full for the second day in a row after missing each of the last three games.
On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin stated that he "fully expects" Highsmith to suit up on Sunday afternoon, and his level of participation backed that notion up as he did not earn a designation.
Pittsburgh is set to have all four of its primary edge rushers in Highsmith, T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig and Preston Smith ready to go versus the Browns.
Wide receiver Calvin Austin III (concussion) is in the clear as well, as he was listed with no game designation after fully participating both today and on Thursday despite beginning the week in the protocol.
Cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) has been a full participant every day this week, and now that he's been activated from the reserve/injured list, he's primed to play in his first game since Week 3 as he carries no designation.
Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (knee) was ruled out against Cleveland despite also registering as a full participant over the last two days. He will remain on injured reserve heading into Week 15.
