Steelers Named Top Landing Spot for Jets CB
PITTSBURGH -- After a disastrous 2023 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the secondary, the position group went through a complete overhaul.
The team replaced players like Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson with players such as DeShon Elliot and Donte Jackson.
That being said, there is still work to be done. The Steelers allowed the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL this season and will look to improve on that once again.
There is a lot of cornerback talent in the NFL draft, but the Steelers may look to free agency to address their needs.
According to Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, the Steelers are the top option for the New York Jets D.J. Reed, who has made clear that he is ready to switch teams. The Jets franchise will likely lose many of their key pieces this offseason, with a lack of direction hanging over the team despite a coaching change.
"Reed enters free agency after notching his sixth straight season with an overall grade above 70.0, accomplishing the feat across three different franchises." Cameron wrote. "In 2024, he recorded a 51.28% lockdown rate, continuing a trend of standout play that defined his time in New York, where he ranked in the 91st percentile among outside cornerbacks over three seasons."
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who rely heavily on their corners in closed coverages-the highest rate in the NFL this past season-would be a natural fit for Reed. " Cameron wrote. "Pairing him with rising star Joey Porter Jr. could solidify their secondary and enable the Steelers to maintain their aggressive defensive identity."
With the Steelers have many decisions to make this offseason, cornerback and the secondary group as a whole might remain in the background while other issues are addressed. That being said, there is likely not a better option from both a talent and fit perspective than Reed if they choose to address issues with their secondary.
