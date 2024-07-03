Steelers Uncertain of George Pickens?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making headlines for their in-house wide receiver this time. Instead of talks about a potential trade for names like Brandon Aiyuk, DK Metcalf or Courtland Sutton, one team insider is discussing the future of George Pickens.
Coming into the offseason, the Steelers decided to trade Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers and replace him with a few options including Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller. They then drafted Roman Wilson, hoping he and Calvin Austin turned into a dynamic duo in the slot. But at no point did Pittsburgh replace Johnson well enough to add another WR1.
Instead, they'll lean on Pickens. Entering his third season, Pickens has one 1,000-yard year under his belt and showed at times last year that he was capable of being the superstar his talent allowed. Now, he's going to get a shot.
But the Steelers aren't done looking. They've been linked to rumors for several players, especially Aiyuk, which has come with several questions. The biggest one is surrounding Aiyuk's contract extension, and how Pittsburgh would possibly afford both he and Pickens, if they made a trade.
Well, one insider believes the team isn't sold on extending Pickens.
Added to the list of topics is Cam Sutton, the Miami Dolphins and a league insider declining a Steelers trade.
With roster bubble predictions being made, Sutton remains a name to watch. Here's the problem - he's not. The Steelers don't have anyone to truly challenge him, and the benefit of having Sutton around is too high to move on.
As for the Dolphins, one team writer is calling out the Steelers. There was no need to take a shot at Pittsburgh, especially this early in the year, but he did it. Now, the Steelers have bulletin board material.
And finally, an insider declining a trade. Sorry, but things are changing.
