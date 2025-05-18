Steelers Get Early Warning About Garrett Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will open the 2025 regular season with what many anticipate will be a revenge game for both quarterbacks. Justin Fields hosts his former team in the Steelers, and Pittsburgh is hopeful they'll brings Aaron Rodgers back to MetLife Stadium for a chance at redemption.
All eyes will be on the quarterbacks to open the season, with plenty of storylines whether Rodgers signs or not. Fields was Pittsburgh's first option this offseason but chose to leave for New York. They've been waiting on Rodgers and have been the talk of the town because of it. If he signs, everyone will be watching.
But there's another name who will want a bit of revenge. According to his former teammate, Garrett Wilson will want to prove to the Steelers, and Aaron Rodgers, that he's a much better wide receiver than last year's showing suggests.
Speaking on the Jets YouTube channel, former New York wide receiver Quincy Enunwa gave the scoop and Wilson and his revenge game against the Steelers.
"Last year, that wasn’t the best game for the Jets against the Steelers," Enunwa said. "One thing I do remember was Garrett Wilson had a pass that bounced off his chest. I know he’s gonna want to come back."
"And now he’s got his guy at quarterback. He’s gonna want to come back and prove, ‘You guys didn’t play me at my best self, and now I have my guy from college."
Wilson and Fields have had plenty of success in the past. As college teammates at Ohio State, the pair connected for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns on their way to a National Championship Appearance.
The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed this offseason. If Rodgers doesn't sign with the Steelers, they'll likely turn to Mason Rudolph as their starter for 2025.
