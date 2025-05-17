Steelers Have Another Trick Up Their Sleeve
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers said they were pretty content with their wide receiver room. But just as they were happy with keeping George Pickens this offseason, things have changed, and Pittsburgh wants to add another name.
At least it seems that way.
The Steelers have reportedly called the New Orleans Saints to check in on the possibility of trading for Chris Olave. The 24 year old wide receiver is coming off an injury-ridden season but has two 1,000-yard years before it to lean on, and Pittsburgh appears interested.
General manager Omar Khan is getting very good at not telling his plans. That's how most GMs operate, and something he's learned rather quickly in his role. Maybe it's a good thing, but it certainly means you have to look into everything being said - and try to disipher exactly what it means, if anything.
At wide receiver, faith in Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, and Roberts Woods probably means the team is excited about what the group can bring, but not confident enough that they won't have another experience like last season.
Maybe it doesn't end up being Olave. Maybe the Steelers find a wide receiver option later. But they know the process, and understand the consequences. They saw them last year. After an offseason where they made so much change, and have preached trying to compete so loudly, they aren't going to ignore their biggest hole aside from quarterback.
The Steelers aren't trying to sign Aaron Rodgers to keep Mike Tomlin's non-losing streak alive, that's for sure. The 41 year old isn't coming to Pittsburgh knowing he's set to win nine games and lose in the first round of the playoffs.
This team isn't ignoring the obvious. They haven't done it all offseason. So whether it's now or later, expect the Steelers to have one more trick up their sleeve this offseason.
