Report: Steelers Calling Saints About WR Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making calls about a potential trade.

Noah Strackbein

Sep 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reacts to making a first down reception against Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need wide receiver help and have their eyes on one option. According to multiple reports now, the Steelers have called the New Orleans Saints about a possible wide receiver trade, doing their due dillegence on acquiring Chris Olave.

The former first-round pick is just 24 years old and has the eyes of the Steelers. 93.7 The Fan's Adam Crowley was the first to drop the news, but PennLive's Nick Farabaugh followed up, saying Pittsburgh did make a phone call to New Orleans about a potential Saints trade.

"Sources tell PennLive that the Steelers have called the Saints to check on Olave’s availability. The Steelers are interested in the 24-year-old, but sources describe that call as a due diligence call," Farabaugh reports.

He also stated New Orleans isn't as interested in a trade as Pittsburgh.

"In addition, sources tell PennLive that New Orleans does not seem interested in trading Olave. As of this morning, nothing is close to a trade or imminent," Farabaugh added.

The Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys after three seasons of off-field issues including being late for multiple games and practices. Moving on from Pickens was on their mind throughout the offseason, but with the move, they're left with a hole at the position.

The team added DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, but don't want to go into the season with just one true starter like they did last year. So, while they'll see what they have in Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin, they appear to be thinking about another move.

Olave was the Saints first-round pick in 2022 and before missing time last season with an injury, started his career with back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons and has a total of 10 career touchdowns. He heading into the final year of his rookie deal.

