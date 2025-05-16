Steelers Potential QB Option Signs Massive Extension
Hopes of the Pittsburgh Steelers finding a way to acquire Brock Purdy were never steeped in reality, but the San Francisco 49ers have officially put those dreams to bed.
First reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Purdy and the 49ers have come to terms on a five-year, $265 million contract extension that will keep the 25-year-old quarterback in the Bay Area for the foreseeable future.
Purdy will receive $181 million in guarantees as part of the agreement. The deal will slot in at No. 6 among all players at the position in total value and No. 8 in assurances.
Perhaps the most notable Mr. Irrelevant in NFL history, Purdy has thrown for 9,518 yards, 64 touchdowns and 27 interceptions across three seasons. He led San Francisco to an NFC pennant during the 2023 campaign, though it would fall to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
The Steelers were floated as a potential destination for Purdy by some analysts earlier in the offseason, though their chances of landing him were always incredibly slim.
Pittsburgh remains dependent on signing Aaron Rodgers in order to fix its issues behind center. The only signal callers currently under contract with the organization are Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and 2025 sixth-round pick Will Howard.
