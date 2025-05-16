Former Patriots Defender Wants to Join Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Due to the Pittsburgh Steelers history and relative success during the existence of the franchise, the team has often been considered a destination.
While that belief has certainly faltered as the team has in recent times, there are still players who hold the city of Pittsburgh and its football team in high regard when it comes to making career decisions.
One such player is Lawrence Guy Sr., whose illustrious career as a long time NFL defensive end seems to be coming to a close in the next couple seasons. In an appearance on Good Morning Football, Guy spoke about his desire to join the strong defensive history that the Steelers have had. Despite Guy being 35 years old, he seems keen on continuing his NFL career, and would like to do so with the Steelers.
"I'm a defensive guy, I need to go on defensive teams," Guy said. "And I understand there's a lot of things up in the air, but I would do it, I would go to Pittsburgh. I love the organization. I know I played for the Ravens, I get the rivalry, I love the black and blue game, I was a part of the black and blue game. It is what it is. This team is known for defense.
There has been stars after stars after stars. You name it, they've played it. Right now, with me on there? I know we're two old people, me and Cam, we all know we're both old. We kind of look like each other, but he has hair, and I don't have hair. This is what I'm talking about. When you got a defensive state of mind, you need to go to a defensive team. And this is what they've always been known for is defense and dominance."
Guy is currently a free agent, and spent part of last season with the Cincinnati Bengals. While unlikely, it would certainly be interesting if the Steelers were able to add him for the coming season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!