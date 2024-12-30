Steelers Changes: George Pickens Move? Kenny Pickett Mistake?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got two news updates on their schedule - one for this season and one for next. Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals is set to kickoff at 8 p.m. ET after the Baltimore Ravens take on the Cleveland Browns. Which immediately brings up an important question. Next, they're set to travel overseas for next season, losing a home game to take on an NFC opponent in Ireland.
This week is big for the Steelers. Even if they lose the AFC North before their game starts, their matchup with the Bengals is one to try and figure out the mishaps that have been happening during their three-game losing streak. That'll start with trying to score points on offense, but could mean they test out a change on defense as well.
Trying to pinpoint exactly what is wrong with the Steelers defense is difficult, but there's one more they may be able to make that could help them on the communication side of things. One they might implement in Week 18.
Looking ahead, and behind, the Steelers could end up making a blockbuster trade this offseason. One reporter believes a team will come calling for superstar wide receiver George Pickens. And as for the offer, the Steelers won't be able to refuse it.
As for looking back, Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw dropped a hot take about Pittsburgh's quarterback situation, stating his opinion about who should be the starter right now. Everyone else is debating between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Bradshaw is bringing up a quarterback of the past he believes should still be on the roster.
