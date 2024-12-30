Steelers Are Potential Landing Spot for Buccaneers WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers have actively pursued wide receiver help dating back to last offseason, when they fell just short of acquiring Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers.
That search persisted up through the trade deadline, as they nearly landed the Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk before he went down with a season-ending collarbone injury.
After looking into a number of high-profile names, Pittsburgh eventually settled for Mike Williams from the New York Jets. The 30-year-old has appeared in eight contests for the Steelers, though his production has been rather sparse with eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown.
George Pickens has further cemented his status as a star in 2024 with 58 catches for 900 yards and three scores, though his absence and Pittsburgh's subsequent struggles on offense between Weeks 14 and 16 further highlighted the team's need for additional weapons.
Thus, Last Word On Sports' Jack Aaron listed the Steelers as a possible landing spot for Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin, who will reach free agency after the season ends.
"Although he’s only 28, Godwin has managed to play eight NFL seasons, though multiple have ended due to serious lower-body injuries," Aaron wrote. "Though teams might approach him cautiously because of this, he can still be the quarterback’s best friend, as a sure-handed slot receiver. He could be a fit for any team looking to diversify their offense, taking pressure off notable stars."
Godwin has played in just seven games this year after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens that ended his season. Over that stretch, he caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns.
A former star at Penn State, Godwin was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl alongside Tom Brady during the 2020 campaign.
Over the course of his career, he's hauled in 579 receptions for 7,266 yards and 39 scores.
The Steelers could look to target Godwin this offseason in hopes of pairing him with Pickens over the next couple of years and creating a dynamic duo.
