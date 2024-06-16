Steelers Facing Difficult Roster Decision at TE
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have concluded Organized Team Activities and departed for a midsummer break. Training camp waits on the other side of roughly six weeks off and later will come roster cuts as the team trims down to a final group of 53 men.
Some of the decisions the Steelers need to make will be easier than others. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette said during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan's The Starkey Show that he believes tight end will be the most difficult of them all to cut down from five guys to three.
"Tight end is so hard for me to predict right now," Fittipaldo said. "You got [Pat] Freiermuth, you got Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams and they brought in [MyCole] Pruitt, who was with Smith in Atlanta. That's five guys right there. Are you gonna keep even four of those guys...That's going to be hard for them on cutdown day," he said.
Freiermuth and Washington figure to be locks to make the roster as the top two tight ends on the roster, which leaves it as a three-man race for what will be no more than two tight end spots on the 53-man roster when the time comes. Heyward has shown some playmaking flashes over his two seasons in Pittsburgh. Williams has experience in the program and Pruitt has more snaps played in the system as a former Atlanta Falcon under Smith's coaching.
Heyward has filled a sort of hybrid role for the Steelers, at least during OTAs as the full roster gets accustomed to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's new system. He's lined up at tight end, in the backfield and as a slot receiver at times. And even more versatility will give him a leg up in the race for a roster spot, according to Fittipaldo.
"I'll tell you one thing - you better play special teams," Fittipaldo said. "Special teams are going to be a big factor in that and luckily for Heyward he's a good special teams player."
There will be plenty of speculation over the coming weeks but no decisions until the Steelers hit the fields at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, throw on pads and get back to playing football.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Potential Steelers Target Signs Franchise Tag
- Steelers Insider Predicts Cam Sutton Suspension Replacements
- Cam Heyward Open to Leaving Steelers
- Steelers UDFA Making Noise as QB - And Punt Returner
- Steelers Rookie Earning All-Pro Comparisons