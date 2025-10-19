Steelers Fans Roast Kenny Pickett After Disastrous Raiders Debut
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett stepped in for his third regulart season team in just four NFL seasons, but had a moment to start that he'll hope to forget.
Pickett replaced Geno Smith during the Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, coming in as the QB during the fourth quarter of a 31-0 blowout. Expectations weren't high for Pickett, with little hope from Las Vegas that a comeback was in store. However, things only continued to get worse once they made the change.
Pickett's Disaster
In his first snap with the Raiders, Pickett fumbled the football and Kansas City recovering the ball.
Pickett finished 2/2 for eight yards in his Raiders debut, and as the team falls to 2-5, who knows if he'll continue to play moving forward. However, Steelers fans aren't worried about it. What they are worried about, is reacting to Pickett's debut play for the Raiders.
Pickett Roasted on X
Steelers fans didn't hold back when watching and reacting to Pickett's fumble. The fanbase doesn't have the best relationship with the former first-round pick to begin with. Pickett requested a trade after his second season when the Steelers signed Russell Wilson. He was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles, and has since been an enemy for the black and gold fans.
"KENNY PICKETT HAS BEEN UNLEASHED," another fan wrote.
"Kenny 'Check Down' Pickett is in," another added to the timeline.
Even some larger, more broader accounts jumped in on the jokes about Pickett.
Steelers Without Pickett
The Steelers have gone through three quarterbacks since Pickett left, but they likely aren't too upset with losing him. The former first-round pick never could find his footing with the Pittsburgh franchise and with the team aging, they wanted to enter a win-now mode.
They've done that since. First, they signed Wilson to replace Pickett, with Justin Fields being his backup. Next, they moved on to Aaron Rodgers, who now has the team with a 4-2 record and currently leads the NFL in passing touchdowns.
Eventually, the Steelers are going to need to try again with a rookie quarterback and see if they can find a franchise passer once again. It could be in 2026, but the draft class has been less impressive than many hoped for. Still, Pittsburgh could go after someone, hoping their second attempt is more successful than their first. Even if Pickett's career is still young.
