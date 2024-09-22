Steelers Get Final Update on Chargers' Justin Herbert
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had to wait right up until game time to find out who the Los Angeles Chargers' starting quarterback will be, but now they know. The team is going to start veteran Justin Herbert, who was cleared to play after testing an ankle injury prior to kickoff, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Herbert suffered a high ankle sprain during the Chargers' Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers. He was able to finish the game, but was then held out or limited most of the practice week. The team attempted to keep Herbert active on the sideline throughout the week, and pictures of the quarterback's heavily taped ankle went viral on social media, showcasing just how serious the medical team needed to be to get him moving.
But, Herbert is set to play. It's unknown what percentage he's at health wise or if he's mobility will be limited during the game.
Herbert is 31 of 46 for 274 yards and three touchdowns and an interception this season. His matchup against the Steelers will flip his career record to over or under .500, as it currently sits at 32-32.
As for Pittsburgh, they've been preparing all week as if Herbert would play, but also had in mind the possibility that he wouldn't. This season, the Steelers defense has allowed just 401 yards through the air while forcing four interceptions.
Pittsburgh's quarterback situation will remain the same. Justin Fields is set to start against the Chargers, marking his third-straight start. Russell Wilson will continue to nurse his calf injury and is inactive for another week. He'll be the emergency quarterback, allowing him to come into the game if both Fields and Kyle Allen are unable to finish.
Both teams come into the contest 2-0 with strong running games and sharp defenses. Even with interesting names at quarterback, the expectation is that the ground game will carry the action in this Week 3 matchup.
