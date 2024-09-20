Chargers Get Bad News Ahead of Steelers Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were waiting to see what Justin Herbert's practice participation would be throughout the week as they tried to avoid guessing what the Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback situation would be.
"I don't speculate and read stuff on Tuesday, it's a waste of time. Participation, or lack there of, is what gets my attention," Tomlin said during his Week 3 press conference.
Well, now they've got it. The Steelers have watched a limited Herbert throughout the week, dealing with an ankle injury that is causing clear limitations. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Herbert has been "extremely limited," and using a significant amount of tape to keep him able to go during practice.
While Los Angeles was hoping for the best throughout the week, it turned into a worse situation than originally believed.
Herbert told reporters that his injury was diagnosed as a high-ankle sprain and that it's unknown if he'll play against the Steelers. He did not practice on the final day of the week and is officially listed as questionable.
Typically, a high-ankle sprain takes several weeks to return from, and while Herbert is a veteran with plenty of experience and trust from his coaching staff, the Chargers might decided to hold back this early in the season.
Without Herbert, the Chargers would turn to Easton Stick as their starter. Stick started four games last season, but went 0-4 in that process.
On the Steelers side of the ball, Justin Fields will roll as the starting quarterback for a third-straight week. Russell Wilson continues to nurse a calf injury, and will go into the game as questionable. Unless there's some drastic last-minute change, he'll be ruled inactive and dress as the third emergency quarterback against the Chargers.
Final inactives will be made roughly an hour and a half before kickoff, which will be when we find out if Herbert or Wilson will play in Week 3.
