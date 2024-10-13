Steelers Finally Letting Roman Wilson Play
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been patiently (depending on who you ask) waiting for the debut of rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson. The team's most recent third-round selection has been slowly recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered during training camp, and the offense has sputtered without playmaking wide receivers.
This week, rumblings grew that after a few weeks of practicing the Steelers were comfortable enough to deem Wilson ready to play. NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared via his X account that the rookie was set to make his NFL debut when the team takes on the Las Vegas Raiders.
Wilson played his college ball at the University of Michigan, where he set himself apart as an every-down receiver who could block as well as he caught passes. He played 46 games in the NCAA, including at least 12 over his last three years. His senior season was the one that garnered national attention, as he hauled in 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns for the National Champions.
The Steelers drafted Wilson with the expectation that he would be able to immediately plug into the team's new-look offense. With offensive coordinator Arthur Smith keying in on play action, Wilson's blocking abilities will be a welcomed addition to the offense that could use an injection of talent.
More importantly, however, is that Wilson gives the Steelers' offense another playmaker. With top wideout George Pickens having a tough time finding consistency on a weekly basis, another threat over the middle and on the outside could be the exact thing Pickens needs to find more openings in the secondary.
If teams continue to focus on Pickens, the presence of the rookie WR could help to mitigate that. Wilson's pass-catching skills are an improvement over the likes of Van Jefferson and Brandon Johnson while not taking away snaps from Calvin Austin III.
With a pivotal game against the Raiders, the Steelers are finally letting Wilson debut. It's unclear if he will be a on a snap count or ant sort of restrictions, but the team has to be thrilled to have their exciting rookie pass-catcher finally in the lineup.
